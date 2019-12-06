Boy Invites His Entire Kindergarten Class to Witness Adoption Hearing

A little boy in Kent County, Michigan, was so excited to finalize his adoption Thursday that he asked his entire kindergarten class to participate.

Five-year-old Michael Clark Jr.’s adoption was just one of the 36 finalized this week as part of Kent County’s 23rd annual Adoption Day, according to Fox 5.

One year ago, Dave Eaton and Andrea Melvin became Michael’s foster parents through Catholic Charities, and quickly made the decision to adopt him.

“If it’s something that’s crossed your mind, you should consider it and get trained and just see what it’s all about,” his mom said.

Michael’s classmates from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids waved paper heart cutouts and cheered as he stood alongside his parents and 17th Circuit Court Family Division Judge Patricia Gardner during the touching ceremony.

“I understand we are joined by Michael’s kindergarten classroom and teacher,” said Judge Gardner, adding, “Welcome to the courthouse on this amazing day.”

When Michael told the judge that he loved his mom and dad, there was not a dry eye in the courtroom, according to Fox News.

At one point, the children introduced themselves and told the judge why they were there and how much their classmate meant to them.

“Michael is my best friend,” one of the kids stated.

Michael’s teacher, Kerry McKee, noted that all of the children see the little boy as more than just a fellow student.

“We began the school year as a family. Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love,” she said.

Michael explained to his dad that he wanted to have his teacher and classmates present because “You know, the class is kind of my family.”

Once the ceremony concluded, McKee said the lesson for the day was simple.

“The lesson is, ‘Put a little love in your heart,'” she concluded.