Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said Mayorkas is fully vaccinated against coronavirus and is experiencing minor symptoms.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” Espinosa said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Mayorkas will no longer travel to Colombia with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and will work from his residence instead.

