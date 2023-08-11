Listeria Scare Prompts Ice Cream Recall in Nearly 20 States

An ice cream company in Brooklyn, New York, is recalling some of its products because of potential listeria contamination.

Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups because of possible bacteria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

“SOFT SERVE ON THE GO CUPS were distributed in the states of CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV.,” the agency said, adding the food products were found in canteens, grocery, and convenience stores.

The decision to recall affected all flavors of the ice cream products that were produced up to August 4.

Two people apparently fell ill amid the outbreak in New York and Pennsylvania and were hospitalized as a result.

“The recall is the result of an individual becoming ill and reporting to have eaten this product. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of product and one sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes,” the FDA said, noting the company has halted production of those products as officials investigate.

The ice cream company said its highest priority is making sure customers are safe; therefore, it decided to issue the recall.

“Soft Serve on the Go Cups are manufactured at their own dedicated facility. No other products are affected by this recall,” the company stated.

It also urged those who might have the product in their stock to discontinue its sale, remove it from the shelves, document the number of cups in stock, and inform the company of how many cups were thrown in the trash to receive a credit to their account.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to ensure your safety,” the company said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes the illness and the effect it can have on people:

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The agency noted symptoms of the illness may present themselves differently, depending on the case.

“Invasive means bacteria have spread beyond the intestines (gut). Invasive listeriosis happens when Listeria have spread beyond the intestines,” its site reads.

The agency said symptoms include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.