Watch Live: Anthony Fauci Testifies Before the Senate

Former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, July 28.

Fauci is testifying following the disclosure of personal diaries that call into question the decisions he made in response to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci’s diaries suggest he misled the public on the fatality rate of COVID-19 and knew scientists believed the coronavirus outbreak was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, instead of the “wet market” theory of the virus’s origin.