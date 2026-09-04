Trump Admin Rolls Out CHOICE Health Insurance Plan Stalled by COVID: ‘Win-Win’

The Trump administration has unveiled the new CHOICE Arrangements, aimed at enabling small business owners to offer health insurance to employees at a much lower cost.

The Custom Health Option and Individual Care Expense Arrangements, formerly known as Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), were first introduced to Congress last December in a healthcare reform bill by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) aimed at codifying a 2019 Trump administration rule.

The original rule change got “sidelined” due to the COVID-19 pandemic era, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said during a Thursday press conference in Indiana.

As reported by Breitbart News in December, the CHOICE Arrangement section of Biggs’ legislation allows employers to offer tax-advantaged accounts for employees to purchase their own coverage and offers a new employer tax credit of $100 per employee per month in the first year of adoption.

The legislation also outlines eligibility and nondiscrimination rules for these plans and calls for clear employee notifications.

Oz announced the program alongside Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), representatives from Hancock Health, and other lawmakers and officials.

CHOICE Arrangements allow businesses to “set a predictable monthly budget for health benefits instead of absorbing the rising, unpredictable premiums of group insurance plans,” a press release from the SBA states.

Under the new rebrand of ICHRAs, CMS will provide employers with new resources “designed to make them easier to evaluate and implement, including information to help small businesses understand costs, contribution structures, and third-party administration options.”

“CHOICE Arrangements let workers choose coverage that meets their unique health care needs which can often offer better options than traditional employer plans,” said Dr. Oz. “I’m excited to partner with Administrator Loeffler to promote this underused option that combines the tax benefits of traditional group plans with the flexibility of purchasing coverage independently.”

The CMS administrator closed his statement by urging small business owners across the country to take advantage of the program.

He also noted during the press conference that this idea “has some bipartisan support.”

Loeffler added in a statement that the “strong leadership of President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and Dr. Oz has resulted in more affordable health insurance alternatives for America’s small businesses through CHOICE Arrangements.”

“For too long, small employers, which are also America’s most effective job creators, have been priced out of a health insurance market where prices only go up and coverage goes down,” the SBA administrator continued. “These plans can change that. Employers set a monthly contribution level, and employees pick the plan that suits their families; it’s a win-win.”

“This new, flexible model offers employers greater control over their healthcare costs and offers American workers more freedom to choose coverage that works for them and their families,” he explained. “The SBA is proud to partner with CMS to connect small businesses across the country with this powerful cost-saving tool.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.