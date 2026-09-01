Texas Dad Shocked to Find DoorDash Driver Delivering His Food Completely Nude

A Texas father was stunned to find a DoorDash driver delivering his food completely nude.

The incident occurred on the northeast side of Houston on August 24. The dad, Kiante Matlock, said he was inside his home along with his daughter, who noticed a notification indicating their DoorDash order had arrived. Matlock looked at the notification and saw the driver on his Ring camera, thinking he was wearing a onesie at first, only to realize he was completely naked. By the time he got to the door, the delivery driver was gone.

“By the time I got to the front. He was already gone, you know, because I like, you know I usually wait for the food so it don’t sit outside. But you know that night was different,” he said, describing the entire incident as “crazy.” And then to handle somebody’s food, like it’s already a lot going on, and then for you to you know pull something like that is ridiculous. Could have been an underage child coming to the door or a woman, and you know, you’re exposed that like that. I mean, it’s just sick,” he said. Matlock did not eat the food and was refunded by DoorDash for his order. A DoorDash spokesperson described the incident as “abhorrent,” and the worker has since been removed.

“What this consumer experienced was abhorrent, and we’ve reached out directly to offer our support. This man’s behavior was vulgar and completely unacceptable, and as soon as we were made aware, our team permanently removed their access to our platform,” the spokesperson said. “We do not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct of any kind, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.”

Matlock said if people have the opportunity, they should get their own food. If they are unable, they should have safeguards in place, like a camera.

“If you have the opportunity to go get your own food, go get your own food,” he said. “But if you can’t, I guess just be careful and get you some cameras, that’s all I can say.”

DoorDash encourages users to report “concerning or inappropriate behavior during a delivery” on the app.

“The company also recommends contacting local law enforcement if a customer feels unsafe and calling 911 if there is an immediate danger,” according to Fox 26.