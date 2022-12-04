Watch: Palestinians Force Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Jew to Kiss Their Feet

Two Palestinian teenagers threatened an ultra-Orthodox man in Jerusalem’s Old City into bending down on his knees and kissing their feet, a viral video on TikTok showed.

The video had the Arabic-language caption, “look at how he kisses his shoes” with a laughing emoji.

Police arrested the two, who are 14 and 16, and charged them with assault.

A TikTok trend of Palestinians forcing religious Israeli Jews to perform humiliating acts went viral last year. One man was given a two year sentence after he filmed himself pouring boiling coffee on an Orthodox man.

*בהמשך לסרטון טיקטוק-המשטרה מעדכנת שעצרה שני חשודים:* החשודים (16,14 תושבי העיר העתיקה בירושלים), הועברו לחקירה ובשעה זאת, החשודים מובאים לדיון בבית המשפט.איכס גועל נפש .. מאסר עולם צריך על דבר כזה . pic.twitter.com/5XBtDChJ9X — כל החדשות בזמן אמת Saher (@Saher95755738) December 2, 2022

Police said it “will continue to fight the crimes of abuse, violence and humiliation and bring those involved to justice.”

“Documenting illegal acts of this type and disseminating them on social media is even more serious, and the perpetrators knew that filming the act would only help the police gather evidence, locate those involved and quickly arrest them,” police said.