Report: Hamas Documents Planned to Target Schools, Kill Civilians

Newly-released documents reportedly found on the bodies of dead Hamas terrorists involved in Saturday’s attack on Israel show that the group intentionally targeted schools, and planned to kill civilians, along with taking hostages.

NBC News reported:

Documents exclusively obtained by NBC News show that Hamas created detailed plans to target elementary schools and a youth center in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Sa’ad, to “kill as many people as possible,” seize hostages and quickly move them into the Gaza Strip. The attack plans, which are labeled “top secret” in Arabic, appear to be orders for two highly trained Hamas units to surround and infiltrate villages and target places where civilians, including children, gather. Israeli authorities are still determining the death toll in Kfar Sa’ad. The documents were found on the bodies of Hamas terrorists by Israeli first responders and shared with NBC News. They include detailed maps and show that Hamas intended to kill or take hostage civilians and school children.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, another document was found, dated October 2022, that showed Hamas planned to launch raids on local civilian communities and to take hostages. The documents detailed anticipated local civilian defenses as well.

Roughly 1,300 Israelis were killed, over 3,000 wounded, and over 100 taken hostage in the attack, which took place on the Jewish Sabbath and the holiday of Shemini Atzeret.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.