SNL Shrugs at Pro-Palestinian Campus Chaos: ‘So What?’

NBC’s Saturday Night Live did little more than say “So what?” as university campuses break down into chaos all across the country — as outside agitators and left-wing students cause property damage, harass Jewish students, scream anti-American slogans, and whitewash Hamas terrorism.

During his “Weekend Update” segment, for instance, SNL’s Michael Che dismissed the protests that have occupied administrative buildings and led to thousands of arrests.

“Officials at Columbia University complained that protesters broke windows and destroyed property,” Che said with an incredulous look on his face.

“But, so what? College kids also do that when they win the Final Four,” he retorted.

Then he seemed to side with the protesters by adding, “Also, if you don’t want students to freak out, stop telling them the truth.”

The show also delivered a cold open with a very tepid bit on the extremist protests on our campuses with a faux “community affairs” program with fictional parents commenting on their children attending protests at New York schools.

One father (Kenan Thompson) said he was perfectly fine with the protests, giving a bit of a shock to the “host” of the show (Michael Longfellow) and the other two parents (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner).

When the host noted that the man’s daughter “must feel so supported when she’s out there” protesting, the skit made clear it was taking no stance on the controversy but just relying on a wacky character for laughs.

Thompson’s father character was only saying it’s fine for other kids to be protesting, but his daughter better be in class.

“Alexis Vanessa Roberts better have her butt in class,” Thompson said. “Let me find out that she in one of them damn tents instead of the dorm room that I pay for!”

But the parent played by Mikey Day interjected saying, “I thought you were in favor of the student protests?”

“Brother man, I am supportive of y’all’s kids protesting,” Thompson replied. “Not my kids. My kids know better.”

In the face of the mocking these privileged students could take for demanding food, denying Jewish students access to college campuses, destroying property, leaving mounds of garbage in their wake, shutting down graduation exercises, and every other outrage they have committed, this was all Saturday Night Live could muster. A mere shrug of their collective shoulders.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston