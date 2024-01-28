Argentina’s Javier Milei Heads to Israel; Breitbart News to Cover

Newly-inaugurated Argentinian president Javier Milei will travel to Israel in the first full week of February — and Breitbart News will be there to cover his visit.

Milei, a libertarian economist, won a stunning landslide victory in November, and took office in December. He immediately launched dramatic reforms: cutting the number of government departments in half and devaluing the peso, for instance, while also doubling grants for children and increasing food assistance to children.

Bucking international trends, Milei also campaigned on his support for Israel against Palestinian terrorists in the ongoing war in Gaza.

In his first foreign trip as president-elect, visiting the U.S., Milei made a stop at the Ohel, the resting place of the Seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, a revolutionary Jewish figure whose teachings have inspired Milei’s own political vision.

Earlier in January, Milei made a splash at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, flying commercial and taking selfies with ordinary passengers before delivering a blistering speech denouncing western governments for embracing socialism.

His trip to Israel from February 6 to 9 will continue to deepen that connection, and will show solidarity with the large community of Argentinian Jews who emigrated to Israel during the previous economic and political upheavals of the past several decades.

As the Times of Israel has noted, there are nine Argentinian citizens currently being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Breitbart News will be there to cover Milei’s visit — which is expected to include a stop at the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism, as well as a possible trip to the southern border communities that were attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Milei will continue on to Rome, where he is expected to attend the canonization of an Argentinian nun on February 12. Pope Francis is himself Argentinian, and was well-known and admired for mingling with ordinary people during his ministry there.

