President Donald Trump confirmed that a peace deal with Iran was “complete,” and added that the Strait of Hormuz was re-opening, and that the U.S. Navy’s blockade of the strait would come to an end.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote in Truth Social post. “Congratulations to all! I hereby authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared in a post on X that after “intensive talks” both the United States and Iran had reached a peace deal. Sharif added that the “official signing ceremony” for the peace deal would take place on Friday, June 19 in Switzerland.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” Sharif said. “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

“The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland,” Sharif added.

Trump announced on Saturday that a peace deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday, before the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight at the White House occurred.