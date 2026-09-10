Donald Trump Jr. Honors Friend Charlie Kirk, Frames November Choice in Convention Speech

Donald Trump Jr. used the beginning of his speech at the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas to honor the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and frame the choice for voters across the country as common sense vs. extremism. Trump Jr. said the energy in the arena is what the radical left fears, and the MAGA movement is one they have tried to destroy for over a decade.

“One year ago today, my good friend Charlie Kirk was cut down by an assassin’s bullet. He had already inspired hundreds of thousands of young people to take up the cause of liberty and to fight for it. He wasn’t afraid to go anywhere to fight for faith, family, freedom, and patriotism,” he said of Kirk.

“Charlie loved this country more than anything. He understood that the future of Western civilization was on the line in 2024 and beyond. Charlie was good. He represented the light. The killer who put a bullet in his neck in cold blood and the leftists who laughed and mocked his murder — they represent the darkness that we are all up against,” Trump Jr. continued.

He told the crowd that together they will honor Charlie by carrying his torch to save this nation we all love so dearly. Charlie cared about “faith, family, free speech, and opportunity for all,” said Trump Jr., who continued that he also believed young men and women should be able to live a good life without being forced to kneel to the latest woke leftist ideology.

Pivoting to the contrast message, he said the left does not want conversation — they want obedience.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. We have two competing visions battling for the soul of America. It’s common sense versus extremism.”

“Common sense Americans believe in merit, not DEI mandates. They believe in equal opportunity and not racial preferences. And finally, we don’t apologize for wanting safe streets and supporting our police,” Trump Jr. said.

He said Republicans’ positions are not extremist, but common sense, and on the other side, “You have a dystopian hellscape that left-wing Democrats are trying to shove down our throats,” including open borders, mass amnesty, defunding law enforcement, and trans ideology.

“We’ve reached a dangerous place in our culture where these extremists don’t just excuse political violence; they actually glorify it,” he continued, calling out the far left for celebrating Luigi Mangione and mocking the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against his father.

“These radicals want to tear down our American way of life,” said Trump Jr.

He lit into the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) movement, noting Democrat candidates across the country are openly embracing communism. He said they claim that their socialism is for the people, but the truth is that the story of socialism is of mass suffering.

“When these communists scream and stab their clenched fists into the air, demanding more government power over your lives, they never really tell you the real cost of what they’re supporting,” he said, and he called out policies from Michigan Muslim socialist Abdul El-Sayed and socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“Democrats know they can’t tell the truth about their policies because the American people would reject them outright,” said Trump Jr.

In closing, he told the story of what he said was a peek behind the Iron Curtain when he spent summers with his grandparents in Eastern Europe.

“My grandfather taught me about the importance of self-reliance. He also taught me about the dangers of socialism. He showed me the bread lines and the rationing. I saw the despair and hopelessness with my own eyes,” he said. “That made a powerful impact on me. It gave me perspective and made me truly appreciate the blessings we have here in America.”

He closed by saying, “Communism is on the march, and it’s up to us to stop it in its tracks. It’s all hands on deck. And when the radical leftists call you names, wear it as a badge of honor and keep going. Don’t let these radicals gaslight you into thinking common sense is extreme and extreme is somehow common sense. 2024 was the beginning and not the finish line.”