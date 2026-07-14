Watch Live: Breitbart News at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit

Breitbart News holds exclusive interviews with guests at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA, on Tuesday, July 14.

The two-day event, running July 14 – 15, “will bring together America’s leading defense and technology leaders, including senior military commanders, industry CEOs, investors, innovators, workforce developers, and entrepreneurs, to accelerate innovation and strengthen America’s defense industrial base.”

Breitbart News expects to speak with Sen. Dave McCormick, who is hosting the summit, along with a variety of other experts attending.