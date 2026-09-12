Exclusive — Sebastian Gorka: Under President Trump’s Leadership ‘Global Jihadi Movement Is on the Back Foot’

Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Senior Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council Dr. Sebastian Gorka shared that under Trump’s leadership “the global jihadi movement is on the back foot.”

While speaking with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Gorka highlighted that, while the global jihadi movement had goals to “shake down all of the Arab monarchies in the Middle East” and to “undermine the west” starting with the United States, America “is now stronger than it has ever been.”

Gorka also noted that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations in the Middle East are “closer” to the U.S. “than they have ever been.”

“On every metric, especially thanks to the leadership of President Trump in the last 18 months, the global jihadi movement is on the back foot,” Gorka said. “What were their objectives 25 years ago — you don’t have to have a top-secret clearance to know. You can read all of the unclassified pronouncements, the fatwas from bin Laden, from Zawahiri, from the founders of the global jihadi movement, the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“Their goals were simple. Number one: shake down all of the Arab monarchies in the Middle East starting with Saudi Arabia, so they can take control of the sites of Mecca and Medina. Number one — total fail. The GCC nations are closer to us than they have ever been, especially after Iran had started to shell them.”

“Secondly, what did they want to do? They wished to undermine the west, starting with America. America is now stronger than it has ever been. Look at what we are doing — whether it’s the cartels, whether it’s what we are doing in Iran with Midnight Hammer. America’s military is back under the leadership of President Trump, Secretary of War Hegseth, and all of our brave war fighters.”

Gorka also spoke about how in the past 18 months, after Trump “decided to revert to the protocols, the rules of engagement from the first Trump administration,” U.S. military war fighters “have killed 1,081 global jihadists around the world.”

“These were jihadists who were planning to kill Americans, or who had American blood on their hands. No other president has killed as many jihadists in as short a time as possible.”

“Not only that, just as important, if not more important — hostages,” Gorka continued, adding that “in the same time period of 18 months, President Trump has liberated 110 U.S. hostages who are now back with their families.”