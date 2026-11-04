‘Angry Birds Movie 3’ trailer: Red and family try to save the world

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of The Angry Birds Movie 3.

The studio shared a trailer for the film Wednesday featuring the voice of Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Based on the popular mobile game, the Angry Birds movies follow Red (Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride), three birds living in a world where birds and pigs are longtime enemies.

In Angry Birds 3, Red, now a father of three with his wife Silver (Rachel Bloom), must juggle family life with saving the world when their island is threatened with extinction.

Other voice cast members include Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Tim Robinson, Psalm West, James Austin Johnson, Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 opens in theaters Dec. 23. The film is a sequel to The Angry Birds Movie (2016) and The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019).