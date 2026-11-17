Nov. 17 (UPI) — Apple TV has announced it renewed its spy thriller, Slow Horses, for Seasons 9 and 10.

The adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House book series recently wrapped up its sixth season on the streaming service.

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the leader of a team of disgraced and misfit MI5 agents.

#SlowHorses has been renewed for Seasons 9 and 10. https://t.co/EdtOQPKKav— Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 16, 2026

The show co-stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ruth Bradley, Christopher Chung, Tom Brooke, Hugo Weaving and Saskia Reeves.

The streaming service announced the renewal on the same day Robert Pattinson was revealed to be taking over the role of James Bond.

Lowden reportedly had been in the running to play the legendary spy.