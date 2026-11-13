Blackpink’s Lisa, ‘Rockstar’ music video inspire Bratz collector doll

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Thai singer and actress Lisa, a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, is the inspiration behind a new Bratz collector doll.

Bratz unveiled the doll in Lisa’s likeness Thursday, along with her Bratziez series of collectibles.

The Lisa collector doll sports dark hair with bangs and wears a silver top, bolero and pants inspired by the K-pop star’s “Rockstar” music video.

The accompanying Bratziez series is a collection of five mini plushes inspired by Lisa’s style.

The Lisa-inspired products launch Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

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Lisa released her debut full-length solo album, Alter Ego, in 2025, and the solo EP Press Play this October. She made her acting debut in Season 3 of hit HBO series The White Lotus.

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Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé. The group made its debut in 2016.