Blackpink’s Lisa, ‘Rockstar’ music video inspire Bratz collector doll

Nov. 13 (UPI) — Thai singer and actress Lisa, a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, is the inspiration behind a new Bratz collector doll.
Bratz unveiled the doll in Lisa’s likeness Thursday, along with her Bratziez series of collectibles.
The Lisa collector doll sports dark hair with bangs and wears a silver top, bolero and pants inspired by the K-pop star’s “Rockstar” music video.
The accompanying Bratziez series is a collection of five mini plushes inspired by Lisa’s style.
The Lisa-inspired products launch Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. ET.
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Lisa released her debut full-length solo album, Alter Ego, in 2025, and the solo EP Press Play this October. She made her acting debut in Season 3 of hit HBO series The White Lotus.
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Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé. The group made its debut in 2016.
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