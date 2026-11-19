MIAMI, Nov. 19 (UPI) — Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes lead my Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11.

Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels also are inside the Top 5 of my rankings, which are listed below. Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy are my other Top-10 options.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, who are on bye, should be removed from starting lineups.

My Week 11 free agent targets can be found here. My Week 11 running back and wide receiver rankings also are available.

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ARI

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders vs. CIN

6. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears vs. NO

7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYG

8. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. IND

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN

11. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. TB

12. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans at DAL

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos vs. LV

14. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI

15. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers vs. BAL

16. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints at CHI

17. J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants vs. JAX

18. Geno Smith, New York Jets at LAC

19. Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens at CAR

20. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ