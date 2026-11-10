Consumer prices increased 0.4% in October; energy, shelter rose

Nov. 10 (UPI) — The consumer price index for October increased by 0.4%, driven by rising costs for food, shelter and energy, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

The bureau did not collect consumer price index data for October 2025 so it did not report the annual change as it normally does. However, it shared the unadjusted 12-month index for gasoline, which increased by 37.4% over October 2025.

The index minus volatile food and energy, known as core inflation, increased by 0.3%. The consumer price index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, guiding its economic policy.

The Federal Reserve targets a 2% rate of annual inflation. With Tuesday’s report, economists are expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 0.25% when the Federal Open Market Committee meets on Dec. 8 and 9.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2023 in September, increasing by 0.25% to the 3.75% to 4% range.

Energy had the highest single-month increase in Tuesday’s report, continuing a longstanding trend. The index for energy increased by 0.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Despite being high, that figure represents a slowdown from the 5.2% increase in September.

Gasoline increased by 1% in October after a 9.1% hike in September. Electricity increased by 0.9%.

Shelter accounted for more than 30% of the all-items index increase, rising 0.3%. The index for food rose 0.5%, as did food away from home, while food at home increased by 0.4%.

October’s consumer price index increase was higher than the 0.3% that the Dow Jones consensus forecasted.