Nov. 17 (UPI) — American consumers tightened their belts in October, especially on high-dollar purchases such as cars and furniture, new data from the Census Bureau showed Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, the weakest retail sales gain in three months. In September, gas prices pushed the number to a 0.8% gain. The data came from the Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report for October.

Some economists said the numbers show American resiliency.

“The U.S. consumer looks solid and is bending, not breaking, under the weight of higher energy prices,” Michael Pearce, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, told CNN. “We know that higher inflation is hurting consumers, but I think that’s just been offset by the strengthening in the labor market we’ve seen this year.”

A drop in car sales offset a rise in gas station sales, which saw a gain of 1.5%, a decline from September’s 6% increase.

Retail sales are adjusted for seasonal changes but not inflation, which rose 0.4% in October, according to Consumer Price Index data.

Consumers also spent less on furniture, sporting goods and apparel in October and cut back on grocery store spending.

“Conversely, grocery sales declined, which in a nominal report reflects a notable pullback in volume as food inflation outpaces spending,” said Mike Reid, head of U.S. economics for RBC, CNN reported. “But, the weakness there is overshadowed by the strength elsewhere, as upper income households continue to drive consumption.”

Other economists say consumers are saving up for holiday spending.

“Several of the categories where spending declined are discretionary categories — purchases you can put off for a while because you don’t need those goods every single month,” said Elizabeth Renter, lead economist at Life360 in a LinkedIn post. “Because this is October data, savvy families may be saving those purchases for holiday sale deals.”