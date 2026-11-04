Dawn Olivieri: Jenna steps into her power in ‘Homestead’ S2

NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (UPI) — SEAL Team, 1883 and Lioness actress Dawn Olivieri says her Homestead character Jenna is a much different woman in Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic survival drama than she was in Season 1.

“I started this season making a pact with myself that I was going to try as a woman to step into my power, versus that first season, where everything was happening to her,” Olivieri told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

“She was just very emotional, very incapable of doing much and I even, just as an actress, as Dawn herself, was very frustrated with that modality because, in my real life, I’m very opposite of that. I’m very capable. I’m very solution-oriented.”

The screen adaptation of the novel, Black Autumn by Jeff Kirkham and Jason Ross, follows a group of survivors living on a Rocky Mountain compound after Los Angeles is hit by nuclear bombs and the country’s power grid goes down.

Ian (Neal McDonough), the creator of the enormous gated farm, dies in Season 1, leaving the kind-hearted Jenna and her ruthless estranged brother-in-law Cain (Charles Esten) to fight with security expert Jeff (Bailey Chase) about how to run their growing community with dwindling resources.

“This handsome guy over here, his character, helps push her,” Olivieri said with a nod to Esten. “So, for this season, I really had a bull’s eye on Jenna stepping into a more capable version of a woman.”

Jenna isn’t just looking out for herself, however.

At the behest of her teen daughter Claire (Olivia Sanabia), she is also doing everything she can to help mothers and babies who live outside the compound and have no place to go.

When Season 2 premiered on the Angel Studios app Tuesday, viewers see the most vulnerable survivors starving during a brutal winter.

“It’s a real clear path when you can be selfless and help others. That’s a way through,” Olivieri said, noting that Jenna is caught between Cain, who wants her to conserve their resources, and ignore the down-trodden and Claire who always wants her to do more.

“I’m a little annoyed with both of them for being so impulsive,” she added. “But, there’s a part of me that’s annoyed by it because it challenges my thoughtfulness.”

Cain, meanwhile, is isolating himself more, hardening his humanity.

“I, literally, start the season in a bunker or in a safe down below everything,” Esten said.

“I don’t think you could start the season off more kinetically,” he added. “This thing happens and we’re already reeling from the food that we’ve lost in the battle that we fought before at the end of Season 1.”

The character just wants to stay alive and doesn’t seem to have Jenna’s generosity, conscience or religious faith.

“Cain doubles down on, ‘Well, if one gun didn’t work, two will work and if two don’t work, four will work,'” Esten explained.

“I love getting to play the guy because, underneath it, it’s clear to me that he’s doing it because he, honestly, believes that this is a special place and that it needs to be protected and what’s really interesting and what I love about this season, is he has to deal with the repercussions of that kind of rigidity and it’s a lot to deal with for him.”

This means Cain frequently gives into his anger, as well.

“Even in the wild, if you’re a grizzly bear, when you’re attacked, you don’t talk it out like Jenna,” he laughed.

“You rise up and you get your back as big as you can and you get in their face,” Esten said.

“That’s what I love about this show. The post-apocalyptic nature of It means everything is valuable. Everything is scarce. Everything is life or death and now, what kind of human being will you be in that situation?” he added.

“Cain tells Jenna that she needs to be tougher. But, the whole time, you can see that it’s the light that he is drawn to. It’s the goodness [in her],” he said. “It’s an ironic thing that I really was able to latch on to, that I will protect that goodness, no matter how much badness it takes.”