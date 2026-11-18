Nov. 18 (UPI) — Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a film set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, was released 10 years ago Wednesday.

Based on characters created by author J.K. Rowling and set largely in 1920s New York, the movie follows magizoologist Newt Scamandar (Eddie Redmayne) as he collects and cares for mystical creatures.

David Yates directed the film from a screenplay that Rowling penned. The story is drawn from a textbook that appears in the Harry Potter novels and movies. It is not based on an actual book.

Co-starring Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Samantha Morton, Colin Farrell and Ezra Miller, the film made more than $800 million during its global theatrical release and inspired two sequels — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018 and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022.

Rowling initially envisioned five Fantastic Beasts movies, but the final two were not green-lit due to the lower-than-hoped-for box-office returns of the second and third films.

“Every single person who reads a book sees all the characters in their head and that can be a pressure, I think, for actors when they portray them,” Waterston — who plays Tina Goldstein, a witch and Newt’s love interest — told UPI in 2016.

“Of course, there is nothing you can do about it, but I was thrilled to just have the script, which was quite like a book in itself. It was so detailed and rich, but ours, and a secret from the world and it was nice to have that for that time while we were making the film,” she said.

“Those characters are in Jo’s imagination and she has such a fully formed notion of who they are — if you ask her about the character beyond that, it is so extraordinary — but our sense of that was wanting her approval,” Redmayne chimed in.

“I think she understood that power and was so encouraging to us that she gave us the freedom to play.”