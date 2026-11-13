Four Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Four Turkish soldiers were killed Thursday when a military helicopter they were aboard crashed in the eastern province of Malatya, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry described the crash as an “accident,” the cause of which had yet to be determined.

“We pray that God will have mercy on our martyrs and offer our condolences and prayers for strength to their grieving families, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation,” the ministry said in a statement.

The four victims were identified by the ministry as helicopter technicians Serkan Önder and Hüseyin Zehir and pilots Majs. Erdem Çimen and Orhun Pinar.

The aircraft was an S-70 helicopter.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran expressed his sympathies in a statement.

“Our condolences to the nation. I pray for God’s mercy upon our heroic soldiers who were martyred when our S-70 military helicopter crashed in Malatya,” he said.

“I extend my condolences to the grieving families and loved ones of our fallen soldiers and to the Turkish Armed Forces.”

https://t.co/msJFRdDyK0— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 12, 2026