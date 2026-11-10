‘Frozen’ cast reunites for Nat Geo doc ‘The Real Frozen’

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Frozen voice cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff have reunited for National Geographic’s documentary, The Real Frozen.

The series is about the wildlife and locations that inspired the animated movie musicals. It will feature Bell, Menzel, Gad and Groff reprising their roles of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff.

It will premiere on National Geographic and Stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

“At National Geographic, we’re passionate about inspiring the next generation through stories kids love and parents trust,” Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, said in a press release Monday.

“Building on the success of our Emmy-winning A Real Bug’s Life and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo, we’re excited to continue growing The Real franchise with The Real Frozen,” Monroe added.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring together Disney’s beloved stories and characters with National Geographic’s boundary-pushing natural history storytelling, introducing kids and families to the incredible wonders of the world and opening the door to a lifetime of discovery.”

The first Frozen movie was released in 2013. Frozen 2 followed in 2019. The films also inspired a stage musical and Disney theme park ride.