German Alexander Zverev rises to No. 1 for first time in tennis career

Nov. 2 (UPI) — German Alexander Zverev claimed the top spot in the ATP Tour singles rankings for the first time in his tennis career on Monday.

Zverev, the 30th man to earn the honor, replaced Italian Jannik Sinner, who dropped to No. 2. Former No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain remains at No. 3. No. 4 Ben Shelton of the United States and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev of Russia round out the Top 5.

Zverev received the ATP World No. 1 trophy at a ceremony Monday at the 2026 Paris Masters.

“It’s incredibly special to celebrate here in Paris, where a couple of months ago I won my first Grand Slam,” Zverev said at the trophy presentation.

Italian Flavio Cobolli remains at No. 6 in the ATP Tour singles rankings. No. 7 Arthur Fills of France, No. 8 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia and No. 10 Rafael Jodar of Spain each climbed up one spot.

No. 12 Taylor Fritz, No. 14 Tommy Paul, No. 18 Brandon Nakashima, No. 19 Learner Tien and No. 35 Alex Michelsen are the other Americans inside the Top 50.

Zverev, 29, appeared in three of four Grand Slam finals in 2026. He earned his first Grand Slam singles crown at the 2026 French Open. He also finished his 2026 campaign with a U.S. Open title. He reached the 2026 Australian Open semifinals and lost to Sinner in the Wimbledon 2026 finale.

Sinner, who is out for the 2026 season due to a knee injury, is 11-4 against Zverev. He won his last 10 matches against the German. Alcaraz, who missed nearly five months of 2026 action due to a wrist injury, is 7-6 against the German. He won in four of his last five meetings with Zverev.

Zverev went 65-17 and earned more than $15 million in prize money so far this season. He will face No. 24 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in a Round of 32 match Wednesday at the 2026 Paris Masters.