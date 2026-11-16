‘Gilded Age’: Bertha challenges Agnes in Season 4, Episode 4 teaser

Nov. 16 (UPI) — HBO Max is giving a glimpse of next week’s episode of The Gilded Age.

The streaming service shared a teaser for Season 4, Episode 4 following Sunday’s episode, which saw Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) hijack the presidential dinner from Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski).

In the Season 4, Episode 4 teaser, Agnes declares herself “the rightful host” of the dinner for President Grover Cleveland (Jim Gaffigan) but is met with sly insults from Bertha, who questions Agnes’ cook’s competence in front of the other women of the Heritage Society.

Meanwhile, Bertha faces her own challenges at home, where her husband George (Morgan Spector) continues to struggle with a secret laudanum addiction in the wake of his attempted assassination.

Enid (Kelley Curran), now an ally of Agnes’ after marrying her son Oscar (Blake Ritson), gets wind of George’s troubles, as she is seen questioning whether George has a problem with alcohol.

The Gilded Age is a period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Set in late 19th-century New York City, the series follows a cast of characters as they navigate high society.

Louisa Jacobson, Cynthia Nixon, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Donna Murphy and Kelley Curran also star.