NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (UPI) — The classic fantasy film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, was released in North American theaters 25 years ago Monday.

Directed by Chris Columbus and boasting an unforgettable score by John Williams, the screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s blockbuster novel introduced Daniel Radcliffe as the titular unlikely hero.

Describing himself, producer David Heyman and screenwriter Steve Kloves as “really, truly obsessive fans about the book,” Columbus told UPI in 2001: “We wanted to protect it for the fans. We wanted all the people who loved the books to feel like they were experiencing as much as you can give them on film. I would have preferred to give them all seven hours, but I know that’s [impossible.]”

“For a film like this, you have to be hungry and obsessed and I think that was probably why I got the job,” he added, explaining that his desire to remain as faithful to the book as possible was another reason why Warner Brothers may have hired him over dozens of other filmmakers. Columbus is best known for writing Gremlins and The Goonies, as well as directing Home Alone.

The finished product of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone paints Harry as a sweet, neglected, orphan boy who learns on his 11th birthday that his parents died magically saving him from the powerful villain Voldermort (Ralph Fiennes), not in a car crash the way he had long told by his loathsome Aunt Petunia (Fiona Shaw) and Uncle Vernon Dursley (Richard Griffiths).

Half-giant Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) reveals Harry’s parentage and tells the boy he is to leave his cramped cupboard under the stairs and begin his studies at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

On the train there, Harry meets Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), fellow nervous students who will become his best friends and fight alongside him against all manner of monsters over the next several years.

The Hogwarts teaching staff is played by a veritable “Who’s Who?” of British acting royalty.

Among them were Richard Harris as headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Alan Rickman as Professor Severus Snape, Maggie Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick.

The 2 1/2-hour-long movie went on to make more than $1 billion at the global box office and spawn seven sequel movies released through 2011, as well as three spin-offs, a stage play, video games, LEGO sets and immersive theme-park rides.

An Audible adaptation of Rowling’s seven Harry Potter books recently debuted and an HBO series is slated to premiere on HBO Christmas Day.