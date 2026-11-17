Nov. 17 (UPI) — Hit horror movie Obsession is now available on Netflix.

The blockbuster film started streaming on the service Tuesday following its release in theaters in May.

Obsession, written and directed by Curry Barker, follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a young man who wishes for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to reciprocate his romantic feelings, with horrifying results.

Have a nice date. Obsession is now on Netflix in the US. https://t.co/WfMsxPzteW— Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2026

The film, made for $750,000, earned more than $500 million at the box office and catapulted Navarrette to global stardom.

Longtime horror actress Barbara Crampton reflected on Obsession’s success in an interview with UPI in June, saying the sleeper hit proves that unique voices will find an audience.

A UPI review found the film “adds disturbing complexity to the archetypal ‘be careful what you wish for’ parable.”

Navarrette, who hosted Saturday Night Live in October, said at a press conference the same month that she scared herself while making the movie.

The actress, 25, will portray the Marvel Comics character Rogue in a new X-Men film.