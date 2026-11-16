Nov. 16 (UPI) — Warner Bros. released the full trailer for Remain on Monday. The film opens Feb. 5.

M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks co-wrote the film and Shyamalan directs. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Tate, a man who rentd a house with a mysterious houseguest.

Wren (Phoebe Dynevor) appears and disappears. Tate falls for her, but when she appears at night, she is frightening and violent.

In the new trailer, Tate describes his encounters to his friend, Oscar (Ashley Walters). Oscar advises him to hold his fingers together to commune with the spirits.

Julie Hagerty and Jay O. Sanders also star. At the end of the trailer, the widescreen image expands to fill the frame.

Warner Bros. released a teaser in September.