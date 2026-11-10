Jordan Fisher to play Prince role in ‘Purple Rain’ Broadway musical

Nov. 10 (UPI) — Jordan Fisher has landed the lead role in the Purple Rain musical on Broadway.

Fisher, 32, will portray The Kid, a character based on and originally portrayed by late singer and musician Prince in the 1984 film that inspired the musical.

The Purple Rain musical premiered in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, Minn., in 2025, and will make its Broadway debut at the Majestic Theatre in New York City in 2027. Previews begin March 12, with the show to officially open April 12.

Jordan Fisher stars as The Kid in #PurpleRainBway

Performances begin March 12 at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre. https://t.co/N5rJr7z86R— Prince’s Purple Rain on Broadway (@PurpleRainBway) November 10, 2026

Set in 1984 Minneapolis, Purple Rain features “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with U” and other Prince hits. The show is a semi-autobiographical work that follows The Kid, “a magnetic young performer,” as he pursues stardom.

The musical features a book by Peter Duchan, direction by Saheem Ali and choreography by Ebony Williams.

Fisher’s previous Broadway credits include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He has also appeared in the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie.