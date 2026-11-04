‘Lenni’: Toni Collette comedy-drama series coming to Apple TV

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Toni Collette will star in the new Apple TV comedy-drama series Lenni.

The Hereditary and United States of Tara actress, 54, will play the title character, Lenni, “a divorced social worker who, after a family tragedy, tries to protect her loved ones from the rough-and-tumble of life,” an official synopsis reads.

Lenni is an English-language reimagining of the Norwegian show Pernille. Sarah Scheller wrote the adaptation, which is directed by Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters, Margo’s Got Money Troubles).

Other cast members include Ciaran Hinds, Dan Wyllie, Josh McKenzie, Celeste Barber, Genevieve Hegney, Arka Das and Wayne Blair.

Described as an “uplifting, poignant” series, Lenni is “a darkly comedic mystery about family — what it means to have one, to lose one, to pull one apart” as Lenni takes on a high-stakes case where her work and personal life collide.

Lenni is now in production in Sydney.