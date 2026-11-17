Nov. 17 (UPI) — Hulu has renewed Reasonable Doubt, its legal drama starring Meagan Good and Durrell “Tank” Babbs, for a fifth season.

The ensemble also includes Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey.

Season 4 is slated to wrap up Nov. 24.

It followed “Jax’s most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, which thrusts The Stewart Firm into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival … or collapse of the firm,” a synopsis said.

“As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time, or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?”

The show was created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed Hunter.

Kerry Washington is among its executive producers.