Miami Marlins, Robinson Cano Jr. reach $1M pre-agreement

Nov. 2 (UPI) — The Miami Marlins reached a $1 million pre-agreement with Robinson Cano Jr., the son of ex-MLB star Robinson Cano, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Cano, a 16-year-old infielder is set to be part of the Marlins’ 2028 international class.

The elder Cano, 44, made his MLB debut in 2005. He played for the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

Cano was an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, a 2009 World Series champion, All-Star Game MVP and Home Run Derby champion. He hit .301 with 335 home runs over 17 seasons.

He hit .291 with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs over 85 appearances this year in the Mexican League.

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The Marlins will open their 2027 spring training schedule with games against the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals on Feb. 19 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Jupiter, Fla., respectively.