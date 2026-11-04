Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgard face off in ‘Lords of War’ teaser trailer

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Vertical is giving a glimpse of the new film Lords of War.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Nicolas Cage and It star Bill Skarsgard.

Lords of War is a sequel to Cage’s 2005 crime drama Lord of War, starring the actor as Yuri Orlov, a Ukrainian-American arms trafficker working in the ’80s and ’90s amid the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

In the new film, Yuri (Cage) faces off with Skarsgard’s character, a mercenary intent on “destroying his legacy, thrusting them into a blood-soaked and bullet-riddled battle to the death,” an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Lords of War is written and directed by Andrew Niccol, who wrote and directed the original film. The sequel opens in theaters Jan. 22, 2027.

Cage will also star in the sports biopic Madden, while Skarsgard will return as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It: Welcome to Derry Season 2.