Nov. 17 (UPI) — Hulu is gearing up for the premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Only Murders is a mystery comedy-drama following Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), a trio of New York City neighbors who investigate real-life murders and start a true crime podcast.

Season 6, titled Only Murders in London, will see the threesome travel to the English capital after fellow podcast host Cinda (Tina Fey) turns up dead on their doorstep.

The season’s star-studded guest cast includes Olivia Colman, Jennifer Saunders, Martin Freeman, Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan, Geri Halliwell, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Richard Ayoade, Jim Broadbent and Peter Capaldi.

Only Murders in London premieres Dec. 8 on Hulu.