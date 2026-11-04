Parts from jet found miles away from Florida crash site

Nov. 4 (UPI) — Investigators said pieces from a private jet that crashed over the weekend in Florida have been found nearly 4 miles away from the crash site.

National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said Tuesday that investigators have recovered parts from the Learjet 60 — including pieces of the left elevator, the part on the tail that controls the up-and-down movements of the plane’s nose — 1.3 to 3.8 miles away from the site of the crash in Greenacres, Fla.

Chapman said the distance at which investigators found the parts showed that the plane did indeed start to break up in the air.

“Finding that piece is a very, very significant bit of evidence,” he said. “Knowing that it was lost is a very important piece of evidence in terms of pointing us toward other things to investigate.”

Chapman stressed, however, that investigators don’t yet know if the loss of the left elevator caused all or part of the plane’s nosedive or if the part came off because “forces on the aircraft caused that to separate.”

“It’s going to take some more analysis,” Chapman said.

He said the force of the crash severely damaged the wreckage.

Investigators are also looking into whether the weather played a role in the crash. The pilots reported icing on the plane and moderate turbulence, and there were storms in the area Sunday.

Sunday’s crash killed all nine people on board the plane, which was en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Among the passengers were tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson; his wife, Helen Sharp; their children, Emma and Charlie; family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr; and Anita Maria Cetina, the children’s nanny. The pilot has been identified as Jeff Gregory of Philadelphia and the co-pilot as Nathalia Filgueiras of Boca Raton, Fla.