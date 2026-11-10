Paul Giamatti pushes Julianne Moore over the edge in ‘Debut’ trailer

Nov. 10 (UPI) — A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film The Debut.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti.

The Debut is a musical comedy-drama written, directed and produced by Jesse Eisenberg, an actor and filmmaker known for The Social Network, Now You See Me and A Real Pain.

Moore stars as Mona Friedman, a shy and unappreciated wife and mother who lands a bit role in a small community theater production directed by the demanding Jerry Blankenbuehler (Giamatti).

Over the course of the film, Mona transforms into “a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role — even if it means waging war against the show’s domineering director,” an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Jerry is seen singling out Mona and pushing her past her limits, provoking her into yelling and cursing at him as she rehearses lines in one scene.

The cast also includes Eisenberg, Halle Bailey, Colton Ryan, Bonnie Milligan, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy and Bernadette Peters.

The Debut opens in theaters Dec. 11. The feature will open the Marrakech Film Festival on Nov. 20.