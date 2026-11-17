NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) — Love Actually, 300 and Westworld actor Rodrigo Santoro says there is an excellent reason why his drug cartel leader Damian Zaldivar is willing to kill Owen Wilson’s Ben Bishop and Alan Ritchson’s Hank Malone over the human liver of a rare blood type that they are transporting in the new action-comedy, Runner

But people will have to actually watch the movie to find out what that reason is.

Directed by Scott Waugh, the film takes place in contemporary Australia and was released on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday.

“All I can say is that Damian is not what you assume,” Santoro, 51, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

“You understand Damian as his story unfolds. You’re not going to get it right away. There are some reveals to happen throughout the story, but, basically, he’s on a mission. He needs this liver and he will do anything to stop those guys.”

Santoro has several fight scenes with Ritchson, the enormous star of the TV series, Reacher.

“This is a new world for me. I’ve done action before, like 300, but was never really involved in heavy stunts like this one. It was very technical in that way and Alan is a pro in that world, so it was very, very helpful,” Santoro said.

“I just had a really great time playing this part, even though he seemed pretty evil, the crazy choices that he makes. But it was a character that allowed me to explore a sense of humor and unpredictability.”

He described the final showdown between Damian and Hank as “very long and very extreme,” something they rehearsed many times to get perfect.

“It’s just fantastic. The final result? I was blown away. I couldn’t believe I did a lot of my stuff,” he added. “I’ve never had so much fun.”

Waugh chimed in: “You did a great job, man. You should be a stuntman in your next career! You went toe-to-toe with Alan in that fight.”

The movie comes with a literal ticking clock since Ben and Hank are trying to get the cooler containing the liver to a hospital where a little girl is dying as she waits for an organ transplant.

Hank is particularly determined to complete the task because his own daughter died several years earlier and he could do nothing to help her.

Meanwhile, Damian and his fellow gangsters are chasing and shooting at the couriers in an attempt to secure the liver for their own purposes.

“This is all based on true facts,” Waugh said, regarding the liver and how it is transported.

“There is a very, very small population in the world that have a blood type called golden blood. Right now, there’s like 35-ish people around the world that only have this blood type,” the director added.

“It’s so rare that if they have a laceration, they can bleed out because they can’t get transfusions that’s the exact same blood type. Well, this girl happens to have that blood type that they’re trying to save, so that organ becomes extremely valuable on the black market.”

The son of famed stuntman Fred Waugh said he enjoyed incorporating action and comedy into a dramatic story about parents and children.

“I’ve been doing action my whole life,” Waugh said.

“My father’s the original Spider-Man [from 1970s TV],” he added.

“Action, for me, is kind of ‘riding a bicycle’ boring. I’m always looking for that heart and what’s driving the action and, for me, this movie is special because of what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do it and the circumstances with each character are so heavy. That redemptive story in it transcends the comedy and the action for me.”