Roumie: ‘Chosen’ crucifixion most profoundly difficult thing I’ve ever done

DALLAS, Nov. 15 (UPI) — Jonathan Roumie says acting out the torture and execution of Jesus Christ in The Chosen Season 6 was the “most profoundly difficult” thing he has ever done.

“It still continues to affect me. It affected me months after we finished filming. I would be in church and if I’d look at the crucifix, I’d just, all of a sudden, start weeping, and it was out of my control and I thought: ‘This is new. This is unusual,'” Roumie, 52, told UPI in a recent interview on the show’s Texas set.

“Good Friday of 2026 was different than any previous Good Friday. It was much more painful,” the Catholic actor said about the religious holiday that commemorates Jesus’ death.

“There’s a level of trauma that was endured for the course of the months that we did this, especially the three weeks in Italy [filming the scenes leading up to the crucifixion]. That doesn’t just go away. You have to work through that and work to lift it because it can mess with your head for a long time.”

The first three episodes of the historical drama’s sixth season premiered on Prime Video Sunday, following Saturday’s live-stream event of the first episode and a question-answer session with creator Dallas Jenkins on the show’s social media platforms.

The first part of the season chronicles the Jerusalem blasphemy arrest and trial of Jesus, a teacher who calls himself the son of God and says he has come to save humanity.

Three more episodes are slated to drop on Sundays through Dec. 6, while the season finale focusing on Jesus’ crucifixion and death will be released in theaters March 12.

“Every season is so cinematic, but, particularly, the crucifixion is,” Roumie said.

“Just the landscape alone of Matera is just unbelievable. So, I’m really excited it will be a film.”

Shortly before shooting Season 6, Roumie took part in an adventure reality series called The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Gryllls.

“It was a blast. I didn’t know what I was going to. They don’t tell you everything. They’re just like: ‘OK, what do you like? What do you dislike?'” Roumie said.

“When Bear does it, you’re like: ‘Well, now I have to do it. I’m on camera. I can’t chicken out.’ So, I was sort of forced into that situation, but I would do it again in a heartbeat. Bear’s an amazing human being. I love him as a brother and, hopefully, we’ll get to do some more stuff together.”

It’s all led to this. The first three episodes of Season 6 are now streaming on @PrimeVideo. https://t.co/QjijhkUE6G— The Chosen (@thechosentv) November 15, 2026

The experiences of parachuting into the wilderness from a helicopter and eating bugs gave Roumie some of the personal strength he needed to go into the most difficult job of his life.

“It fortified my soul, in a way, that, ‘Well, if I did that, then I can handle the physicality of this,'” he recalled. “But, then, the crucifixion is just its own thing. There’s nothing like that. I can’t describe what that is, even to another actor.”

Speaking to the 65,000+ viewers, who tuned in for Saturday’s Season 6 live-stream premiere of The Chosen, Jenkins answered numerous questions, including why the angels, who arrive to offer help to Jesus during his arrest, look the way they do.

“The majority of us don’t even claim to have seen the spiritual realm. We don’t know what it looks like. So, whatever choice that we make, by definition, there’s going to be a group of people who will not like it, who will be disappointed because it does not fit into what they envisioned in their heads,” Jenkins explained.

“We also didn’t want to use a bunch of AI and just make things completely extreme, based on some of the handful of descriptions that we’ve seen in the Bible,” he added. “We want to try to make it as organic and as tangible as possible on camera.”

Jenkins went on to say the angels were cast, in part, because they weren’t ordinary looking.

“Do they look like what something slightly other-worldly could look like? Or do they look cool? Can they do the stunts?” he said.

“Is this going to be, on screen, an exciting, engaging, visceral experience and is it artistically satisfying? Those are all things that we have to take into account, not just what exactly did they look like, especially when we don’t know.”

Jenkins noted that this is just one of the surprises the show offers as it kicks off its penultimate season.

“Heaven and Earth are colliding,” he said. “Present and future are colliding. You are going to see some things in this season that are a little different than what we’ve shown before, but are an absolutely essential part of the story.”

A seventh and final season of The Chosen already has been filmed and will play out Jesus’ resurrection from the dead after three days and ascension into Heaven after 40.

The cast also includes are Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, George H. Xanthis and Vanessa Benavente.