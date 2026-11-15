‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ KPop win big at Kids’ Choice Awards

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Spider-Man: Brand New Day was one of the big winners at the Kids’ Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday Night.

The blockbuster was voted Favorite Movie and its married stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were named Favorite Movie Actress and Actor.

Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was presented with the King of Comedy honor.

Stranger Things, the beloved 1980s-set sci-fi series that wrapped its five-season run on Netflix this year, was deemed Favorite Family TV Show, while its star Joe Keery picked up the prize for Favorite Family TV Actor.

Jenna Ortega won for Favorite Family TV Actress for Wednesday.

Keery’s Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink won for Favorite Villain for her performance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians won for Favorite Kids TV Show,America’s Got Talent was voted Favorite Reality Competition Show and Zootopia 2 was named Favorite Animated Movie.

KPop artists also scored numerous awards at the ceremony.

BTS won the prizes for Favorite Music Group/Duo, Favorite Album for Arirang and Favorite Song for “Swim.”

ROSE won for Favorite Female Music Artist and “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, was named Favorite Song from a Movie.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Arden Cho took home the trophies for Favorite Male and Female Animated Voice from a Movie for KPop Demon Hunters.

Singer Alex Warren served as host of the event, which aired on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.