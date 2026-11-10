Supreme Court may bar inmates from suing over denied medical care

Nov. 9 (UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the case of a former federal prison inmate who says he was denied medical treatment after he was beaten by other prisoners.

The high court appeared likely to rule against plaintiff Kekai Watanabe of Hawaii, in a move that could bar federal inmates from suing those who deny them medical care, NBC News reported. It’s the latest in a series of cases that have sought to scale back the ability to hold federal officials accountable for alleged constitutional violations.

Watanabe alleges that other prisoners beat him during a gang riot in July 2021 at a federal facility in Honolulu. He said officers then denied him medical treatment.

The case involves the 1971 Supreme Court ruling of Bivens vs.Six Unknown Federal Narcotics Agents. The court decision in that case allowed people to sue federal officials for civil rights violations.

A 1980 Supreme Court ruling, Carlson vs. Green, expanded on the Bivens case. Justices then said federal inmates can sue officials for deliberate indifference to their medical needs under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution. That amendment protects against cruel and unusual punishment.

On Monday, several conservative justices said inmates have other ways to file such claims. These include through internal prison procedures and through the Federal Tort Claims Act, which also limits the amount of damages and prevents inmates from suing individual officers.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said Monday that act “does seem to negate the need” for claims under the Bivens ruling.

In 2022, the high court rolled back Bivens protections in a ruling that said Border Patrol agents could not be used. An NBC News investigation in 2023 found that case later played a role in the dismissal of 195 cases.