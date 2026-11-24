Nov. 24 (UPI) — Jason Sudeikis’ soccer comedy, Ted Lasso, is returning for Season 5 on Apple TV.
Season 4, which wrapped up Oct. 7, saw the titular American coach (Sudeikis) leading AFC Richmond’s sister team.
Thanks for believing.
#TedLasso has been renewed for Season 5. https://t.co/epfW8riG7b— Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 23, 2026
The ensemble also includes Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein.
The show wascreated by Bill Lawrence, whose credits also include Scrubs, Shrinking and Bad Monkey.
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