Nov. 24 (UPI) — Jason Sudeikis’ soccer comedy, Ted Lasso, is returning for Season 5 on Apple TV.

Season 4, which wrapped up Oct. 7, saw the titular American coach (Sudeikis) leading AFC Richmond’s sister team.

Thanks for believing.

#TedLasso has been renewed for Season 5. https://t.co/epfW8riG7b— Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 23, 2026

The ensemble also includes Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein.

The show wascreated by Bill Lawrence, whose credits also include Scrubs, Shrinking and Bad Monkey.