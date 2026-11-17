Nov. 17 (UPI) — Peacock is teasing the new show Ted: The Animated Series.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated comedy Tuesday.

Ted: The Animated Series returns viewers to the world of John (Mark Wahlberg) and his foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted (Seth MacFarlane), first introduced in the 2012 live-action and CG-animated film Ted.

Hailing from MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, the franchise also includes the 2015 sequel Ted 2 and the live-action and CG-animated prequel series Ted.

The Animated Series follows an adult John and Ted, now married to Sam (Amanda Seyfried) and Tami-Lyn (Jessica Barth), respectively.

“Picking up 12 years after the conclusion of the last movie, John and his thunder-buddy Ted are neighbors, both with families of their own and dead-end jobs. Follow these two lovable stoners as they enable each other’s bad ideas about marriage, parenting and the challenges of adult life,” an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Ted: The Animated Series appears to channel Family Guy with its art style and irreverent humor.

Ted: The Animated Series premieres Dec. 17 on Peacock.