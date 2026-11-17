Nov. 17 (UPI) — LA Knight joined Cody Rhodes and CM Punk’s Survivor Series team on WWE Raw.

Rhodes and Punk are co-captains for Team USA heading into the Survivor Series: WarGames event where they will be taking on Rey Mysterio’s Team Mexico.

Team Mexico also already gathered brothers Penta and Rey Fenix for the match, along with Dragon Lee. Team USA also has newcomer Je’Von Evans as a member.

Team Mexico and Team USA will battle it out in a traditional five vs. five Survivor Series match.

Rhodes and Punk were confronted by The Miz on Monday who demanded to have a spot on Team USA. The Miz mentioned all of his career accolades and how he came up in WWE the same time as Rhodes and Punk did.

Knight then arrived onto the scene and joined Team USA, much to The Miz’s dismay. Knight then challenged The Miz to a match, with the winner able to compete for Team USA.

Knight won the match after nailing The Miz with his Blunt Force Trauma maneuver. Afterwards, The Miz’s protege Kit Wilson got involved, leading to Punk taking him out with a GTS followed by a Cross Rhodes by Rhodes.

Both Team USA and Team Mexico have one more member that will be announced at a later date.

Survivor Series: WarGames takes place in Houston on Nov. 28.