Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 44: Democracy on the Brink! Whistles to Stop Violent Crime? Vax Mandate Pushback Gains Steam; Guest: AWR Hawkins

Democracy is on the brink! Or so says Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on MSNBC – so it is almost certainly true. A George Soros-backed district attorney has guaranteed a massive new crime wave in New York City, so everyone expecting things to get better in the post-Bill de Blasio era will have to keep holding their breath. Vice President Kamala Harris is phoning it in more than usual, touting the success of the Bidenfrastructure bill even though some Americans were stuck in their cars for an entire day this week because it snowed. “Build Back Better” is deader than ever. Also, the vaccine mandate pushback gains momentum. Today’s guest is Breitbart News’ gun rights reporter and firearms expert Dr. AWR Hawkins. He breaks down the massive murder wave sweeping across U.S. cities. We also discuss a creative solution to violent crime proposed by a Chicago alderman: whistles! Yes, literal whistles.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

