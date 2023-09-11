Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 386: Remembering 9/11; Guest: Retired NYPD Lt. Joe Cardinale

Host Mike Slater reflects on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, retelling the stories of the “close calls” and the brave men and women who triumphed and fought back on that horrific day. Our guest for this special 9/11 memorial podcast is retired NYPD Lt. Joe Cardinale who recounts his own firsthand experiences of that awful time and how he feels about it more than two decades later.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.