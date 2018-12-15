President Donald Trump made an unscheduled stop at Arlington National Cemetery on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

Although it was not on his official schedule, the president traveled via motorcade to the cemetery, where Wreaths Across America volunteers were placing wreaths at the graves of soldiers.

The group coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans cemeteries all across the country, every year on December 15.

“They’re doing a great job,” Trump commented to the press after talking briefly with volunteers under an umbrella in the rain.