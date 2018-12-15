Donald Trump Visits ‘Wreaths Across America’ Volunteers at Arlington Cemetery

President Donald Trump walks with an umbrella from Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, after visiting during Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester and has expanded to hundreds of …
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump made an unscheduled stop at Arlington National Cemetery on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

Although it was not on his official schedule, the president traveled via motorcade to the cemetery, where Wreaths Across America volunteers were placing wreaths at the graves of soldiers.

The group coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans cemeteries all across the country, every year on December 15.

Volunteers help to lay holiday wreaths at graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Saturday Dec. 15, 2018, during Wreaths Across America Day.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“They’re doing a great job,” Trump commented to the press after talking briefly with volunteers under an umbrella in the rain.

