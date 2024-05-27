‘Squad’ Members Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush Confuse Memorial Day for Veterans Day

“Squad” members Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Cori Bush (D-MO) appeared to confuse Memorial Day — a day to honor fallen American service members — with Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served.

Omar posted on X from her congressional account:

On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country. We owe them more than our gratitude — they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised.

Bush posted on her congressional X account:

This #MemorialDay & every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal health care, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational & economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence.

After both received flak from X users for not knowing the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, they deleted their posts.

Both members of Congress replaced their posts with ones relevant to Memorial Day.

Omar posted on her campaign account:

On Memorial Day, let’s say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Thank you to the families who also have sacrificed and have dedicated their time to ensuring their loved ones are remembered.

Bush posted on her congressional account:

This #MemorialDay, we honor those who served and lost their lives for our country, and we hold in our hearts the loved ones they’ve left behind. We must continue to push to protect our service members while working to build a world free of war and violence.

Still, users replied to them with screenshots of their original posts.

Other members of the Squad did not post anything at all, such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Gregorio Casar (D-TX), as of Monday afternoon.

However, Squad members Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Summer Lee (D-PA), and Delia Ramirez (D-IL) all posted relevant Memorial Day posts honoring fallen troops.