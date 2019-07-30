Marianne Williamson Trends on Twitter at Second Democrat Debate

Self-help author Marianne Williamson — although seeming to speak less than the other candidates on stage — was among the top trending candidates on Twitter.

In fact, she was the second trending candidate for a good portion of the debate, after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), according to a ranking of trending topics on Twitter.

Williamson, an unlikely candidate, emerged as one of the debate stars, for her unconventional answers and approach to politics.

She drew some of the loudest applause of the night for her answer on how to make sure another Flint water crisis does not happen again.

“My response to the Flint water crisis is that Flint is just the tip of the iceberg. I was just recently in Denmark, South Carolina, where it is — there is a lot of talk about it being the next Flint,” she said.

“We have an administration that has gutted the Clean Water Act. We have communities that — particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country that has suffered from environmental injustice. I assure you, I lived in Grosse Pointe. What happened in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe,” she said, drawing loud cheers.

She continued:

This is part of the dark underbelly of American society. The racism, the bigotry and the entire conversation that we’re having here tonight, if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark physic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days, we need to say it like it is. It’s bigger than Flint, it’s all over this country, it’s particularly people of color. It’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back and if the Democrats don’t start saying it, then why would those people feel like they’re there for us, and those people won’t feel it, they won’t vote for us and Donald Trump will win.

She also drew huge applause on her comments on Democrats taking corporate donations, “hatred” galvanized by Trump, and reparations.