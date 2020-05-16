Protesters are gathering on the beach in Grand Haven, Michigan, on Saturday to demand the reopening of a parking lot closed by the state.

“Grand Haven Beach Bash,” billed as a “family-friendly event,” will take place near the state park on the shoreline of Lake Michigan.

The state has closed a key parking lot for tourists and beach goers at Grand Haven State Park.

Ottawa County has defending closing the parking lot.

Kristina Weighmink, public information officer for Ottawa County Public Health, told WGVU, “We understand that many people are eager to gather with friends and family, but we must stay focused on disease prevention methods. To minimize the risk of further infection, and to make sure our health system is not overburdened.”

Organizer Brandon Hall has been threatened with a $500 fine if he holds the event, the NPR affiliate reported.